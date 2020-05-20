Frederick County reopens waste management facility for recycling, yard waste drop-off

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Frederick County is easing restrictions at its solid waste management facilities.

The county’s waste processing facilities, located at 9031 Reichs Ford Road, has reopened including the transfer station, yard waste drop-off, citizens’ convenience center and recycling drop-off center.

Visitors can also begin buying mulch and compost.

While the facilities reopen, the county continues to enact safety procedures. Administrative offices remain closed to walk-in business, the county state in a press release.

Customers must complete purchases with check or credit; cash will not be accepted. Staff require that all customers use a face covering and staff work six feet apart from each other.

Normal facility hours are in effect (Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) and the regular holiday site closure will be observed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

For more information, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/landfill

MORE NEWS ON WDVM