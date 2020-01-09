Frederick County receives $1.26 million state grant

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County has just received a new $1.26 million grant.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the FY2020 Rural Legacy Program Grant for Frederick County’s mid-Maryland Frederick-Carrollton Manor rural legacy area.

This program protects and preserves large, tracts of agricultural and forested lands from sprawl development. 6,588 acres have been permanently preserved in Frederick County through the rural legacy program.

The Frederick County agricultural land preservation program has permanently preserved over 62,000 acres of land in the county.

