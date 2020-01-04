Frederick County Public Schools host their 15th annual model united nations conference

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Frederick County Public Schools has partnered up with Hood College to host their 15th annual Frederick County model united nations conference Saturday.

“This is our 15th annual and it is for students to participate in model united nations where they simulate the debate and discussion process that occurs at the united nation.” said program coordinator Devon Katrow.

Each student is assigned a nation and must represent that nation’s views when trying to solve a major global issue.

“The solutions that we often look for as adults students see in a completely different way and they are so creative when they come at an issue, often times we don’t even see,” said Curriculum Specialist Colleen Bernard.

Over 200 students from 18 different schools across the region participate in the simulation where they learn the rules of parliament procedure, how to debate, work together and compromise.

Kasal Samaha has participated in the program since his junior year of high school, now as a college student serves as a chair for the program

“It’s a learning experience in every sense of the word its a way to know how to interact with people and how to engage and create a lasting solution to a problem,” said Samaha

This program is open to all students in the area and surrounding areas including Frederick, Howard, Baltimore and Montgomery Counties in Maryland as well as Loudoun County, Virginia.