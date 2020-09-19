Frederick County Public Schools Celebrate Arts in Education

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools celebrated music, theater, and art this week by showcasing students’ artwork.

Usually the students’ work would be displayed in Winchester Hall, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year there is a special virtual presentation.

In this year’s video you can also hear some of the students talk about their talents with County Executive, Jan Gardner.

To view the Art in Education Week video, click here.

