Frederick County Public Libraries offers curbside service in costume

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many local businesses are finding creative ways to create a memorable Halloween this year despite COVID-19 restrictions and Frederick County Public Libraries is joining in on this mission to bring some holiday cheer to the community.

From today until Halloween, Frederick County Public Libraries will be dressing up and doing a curbside pick up service.

As a special treat, they will also be handing out small prizes to any customers who are in costumes… animals included.

To ensure safety, the curbside pickup service is contact-less while also allowing customers to pick up their books, movies, and tv shows.