Frederick County police arrest two suspects in homicide case

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects related to a homicide near a walking trail in Frederick.

According to officials, the body of a woman was discovered near a walking trail behind Briargrove Court on Saturday, June 27. The victim was identified as Ty’kerria Katherine Dawson, 17, of Hagerstown.

Officials have identified the suspects as Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, of Frederick and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, of Frederick. According to officials the two have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The suspects will be charged as adults and are being held in Frederick County Adult Detention Center, officials say.

Anyone that may have information related to this investigation to contact Detective Skelley at 301-600-4017. Tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff’s office tip line at 301-600-4131.