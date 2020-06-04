Frederick County plans Stage 2 reopening on Friday

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland is moving ahead with the governor’s plan to allow the state to enter Phase Two of reopening on Friday, June 5.

Governor Larry Hogan said this week that non-essential businesses can safely reopen starting 5 p.m. on Friday, however local leaders have the power to choose if they want their counties to reopen.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said in a press release that most non-essential businesses can reopen at 50% capacity. “Face coverings must be used by anyone who interacts with others, including customers, clients, and co-workers. Physical distancing of 6 feet between people is encouraged,” the press release said.

For businesses that provide personal services, the executive said the following: “Operations may resume at 50% capacity, by appointment only. Additional cleaning and sanitation are required. Face coverings are required for anyone over the age of 2.” This includes tattoo studios, nail salons, esthetician services, massage parlors and tanning salons.

While Hogan’s office said state government agencies, including the MVA, will begin reopening from Monday, June 8, Frederick County’s local government buildings will not yet re-open to the public.

Gardner said the decision to move forward with reopening comes after promising health data recently showed fewer COVID-19 concerns:

The rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 has dropped to 8.4%, below the statewide average. Hospital statistics have significantly improved, with declines in overall hospitalizations, intensive care unit beds, and acute care bed counts. Results from nursing home staff and residents are showing lower infection rates than anticipated, including one that had no positive cases. The number of calls to EMS calls for COVID positive patients has dropped; six of the last seven days involved zero COVID-patients. Press release by the office of Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner

MORE NEWS ON WDVM