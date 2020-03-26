Frederick County opens Joint Information Center (JIC) for COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland agencies have opened up a Joint Information Center to ensure coordination of public information during the COVID-19 response.

The Frederick County Health Department will lead the agency. The JIC contains representatives from 18 other county governments and agencies across the county. The center was started with the hopes of making sure everyone is on the same page.

“We are working together to make sure that we are keeping those agencies informed, and really important so that we have a coordinated message from all of our agencies you our community about how we are responding to the COVID-19 public health response,” said Director of Communication for the Frederick County Health Department, Rissah Watkins.

There are four key messages the state is pushing out.

Stay home: even if you’re feeling healthy, social distancing will help us stop the spread of COVID-19. Stay safe: wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you’re feeling ill. Stay aware: get your news from reputable sources. Stay calm: no need to panic, hoard, or listen to rumors. We will all get through this together.

Officials say Frederick County is seeing community spread. Officials want to make sure everyone is aware that everyone is at some risk for COVID-19 and everyone is expected to stay home as much as possible.

Officials also urge the public to make sure you’re getting your information from a reputable source, and do not obsess over this pandemic. Here are some of the recommended sites.

· Frederick County Government: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/coronavirus

· Frederick County Health Department: health.frederickcountymd.gov/coronavirus

· Maryland Department of Health (MDH): coronavirus.maryland.gov

· Centers for Disease Control (CDC): coronavirus.gov