Frederick County officials prepare for COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a press conference with public safety/emergency management officials, and other community partners to discuss the Coronavirus.

There are no reported cases of Covid-19 in Frederick County and officials say the risk to Frederick County residents is considered low. While the risk is low, officials are urging the public to use common sense, stay away from spreading rumors or false posts on social media, and beware of stigmas.

What Residents Should Know About COVID-19 Prevention

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your cough/sneeze, avoid touching your face, clean “high touch” surfaces, stay home when sick, and wash your hands often. 

Consider an elbow bump or other greetings instead of a handshake or hug.

Practice other good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

Symptoms and When to Seek Medical Care

Symptoms can include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

If you have symptoms, call your primary healthcare provider first. Do not go to their office without calling. Do not go to the emergency room unless you are having a medical emergency. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.

If you have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea in the past 14 days, stay home for 14 days after returning to the United States and practice social distancing. If you are sick with fever, cough, or have trouble breathing call ahead before seeking medical care.

Preparation

Make a plan for yourself and your family. Have an emergency supply kit at home in case you need to stay put for many days.

Check on seniors living alone and others in your community.

Take Care of Your Mental Health