Frederick County offers free community emergency training

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)–Frederick County Emergency Division and partners are helping community members feel safe through a free training program.
The program is offered four times a year and focuses on preparing the average citizen to handle emergency situations. The seminar features free hands-on classes including CPR, stop the bleed, and active shooter training. Many who participated in the class say it helps them feel more confident in their ability to help others.
“When a friend told me about this class I thought the more I take the classes, the more the training begins to sink in,” said participant Kimberly Sabatano.
At the conclusion of the seminar, each participant is eligible to receive a certificate of completion.
