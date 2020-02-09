Frederick County offers free community emergency training

Frederick County is preparing its citizens to handle emergency situations so they feel more confident when they arise.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)–Frederick County Emergency Division and partners are helping community members feel safe through a free training program.

The program is offered four times a year and focuses on preparing the average citizen to handle emergency situations. The seminar features free hands-on classes including CPR, stop the bleed, and active shooter training. Many who participated in the class say it helps them feel more confident in their ability to help others.

“When a friend told me about this class I thought the more I take the classes, the more the training begins to sink in,” said participant Kimberly Sabatano.

At the conclusion of the seminar, each participant is eligible to receive a certificate of completion.

