Frederick County moves forward with stage two

Gardner will announce next week, if the county will reopen indoor gyms and studios

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner (D), announced Thursday during her weekly press information briefing that the county is moving forward with stage two of reopening including indoor dining and outdoor amusements.

Governor Hogan made the announcement Wednesday to allow counties to move forward.

Effective Friday, June 12th at 5 p.m., indoor dining can resume indoor operations at 50 % capacity while following appropriate distancing, and public health. Outdoor amusements, like miniature golf and go-karts, can also resume with appropriate health and safety protocols

“I am concerned that we are going to see an increase in the virus from some of these reopening and large gatherings also related to the protests,” said Gardner, “And I do want people to remember that we can take a step backward if people do not do their part.”

While Hogan announced that indoor fitness activities, like indoor gyms and martial arts, can safely reopen at 50 % capacity starting next Friday, June 19, Gardner said she will announce next week on how Frederick County will move forward.