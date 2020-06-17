Frederick County moves forward with phase two of reopening

In a press release, Gardner said she wants to remind residents and business owners to follow health and safety guidelines from the Maryland Department of Health

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is moving forward in the next phase of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan.

Effective at 5 p.m., on Friday, June 19th, indoor recreation, including:

Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls

Roller and ice skating rinks

Social and fraternal clubs

Fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers, and self-defense schools

Danny Farrar, CEO & President of SoldierFit, said he is excited to get his multiple gyms to reopen but wishes the reopening happened sooner.

“You know…We are pumped to be able to get back after it,” said Farrar in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “You know, I think gyms personally should have been opened much earlier…In the process. And the reality is that gyms are much cleaner than many of the other places that people are going to frequent. So, why we were the last ones to be cleared, I don’t know…But I am glad it is here.”

In a press release, Gardner said she wants to remind residents and business owners to follow health and safety guidelines from the Maryland Department of Health.