Frederick County, Md. school officials announce feasibility study for Liberty Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School in Frederick County, Maryland could soon see some much-needed renovations.

On Friday, school officials announced a new feasibility study for the school to identify educational needs and structural renovation options.

The school was built in 1927 and hasn’t seen any renovations or additions since 1982, officials wrote in a press release.

Officials will determine whether to renovate and expand the school, or conduct a complete replacement.

The school was identified in a six-year capital program for a complete modernization, officials added.

The public is welcome to attend a community visioning meeting January 15 at the school’s gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.