Frederick County, Md reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 9 total

Courtesy: Frederick County Health Department Facebook

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland now reports nine COVID-19 related deaths as of April 10.

The two new reported deaths were a women in her 70s, and a man in his 90s, both with underlying health issues. There are a total of 289 COVID-19 case in the county.

As of April 10, the Maryland Health Department reports 6,968 cases statewide, with 171 deaths.

1,413 people have been hospitalized, and 397 people have been released from isolation.

37,480 people tested have come up negative.

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany10
Anne Arundel554(16)
Baltimore City689(17)
Baltimore County1,072(21)
Calvert76(1)
Caroline12
Carroll214(19)
Cecil 64(1)
Charles220(4)
Dorchester7
Frederick289(9)
Garrett4
Harford110
Howard319(5)
Kent9
Montgomery1,388(34)
Prince George’s1,716(42)
Queen Anne’s17
St. Mary’s71
Somerset4
Talbot13(1)
Washington66
Wicomico28(1)
Worcester16

