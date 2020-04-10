Frederick County, Md reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 9 total

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland now reports nine COVID-19 related deaths as of April 10.

The two new reported deaths were a women in her 70s, and a man in his 90s, both with underlying health issues. There are a total of 289 COVID-19 case in the county.

COVID-19 in Maryland

As of April 10, the Maryland Health Department reports 6,968 cases statewide, with 171 deaths.

1,413 people have been hospitalized, and 397 people have been released from isolation.

37,480 people tested have come up negative.

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):