Frederick County, Md playgrounds now open

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning Tuesday, residents and visitors can access Frederick County Playgrounds.

22 playgrounds maintained by the county’s Division of Parks and Recreation are now opened after an announcement by county leaders Tuesday morning.

Officials added that park shelters and ball fields will be open for reservations beginning July 1st. Officials also hinted at upcoming summer recreational opportunities slated to be announced next week.

“Some of our programs that our staff are putting together include some nature hikes, we have some what we call mini-camps which are outdoor three-hour programs,” explained Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Kortright, “They are based out of shelters and utilize the parks as their base of operation.”

County leaders continue to stress that all large events and gatherings at parks venues are prohibited.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM