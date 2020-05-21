Frederick County, Md launches online COVID-19 dashboard

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As of Thursday, Frederick County reported 1,581 positive cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths. The county shows a similar trend to the state of Maryland in a declining number of hospitalizations.

“ICU beds have been stable or flat for about 10 or eleven days while the acute beds have gone down, so we are seeing some progress,” said County Executive Jan Gardner.

On April 29, the county reported 29 patients in acute care beds, the highest throughout the pandemic so far. On May 20, that number had declined to 16. While there has been a slight uptick in ICU beds, 11 as of Wednesday, that number is below the highest report of 15 beds from two weeks ago.

In an effort to share these updates with the public, the county launched a new online dashboard with multiple data points that will be updated daily.

Added information includes the number of negative test results, which currently stands at 8,550, and the number of those released from isolation, which stands at 923.

According to the online data, the highest number of cases are within zip codes 21701, 21702, and 21703. All three areas include and surround the City of Frederick.

The county has also added information on the number of positive cases and deaths within nursing homes and long term care facilities with active outbreaks. Currently, 11 facilities are reporting active cases of coronavirus.

“We are transparent as possible about the data that is out there because we are trying to use this date for our decision making,” Gardner explained.

The county executive is sticking to her original plan to delay re-openings of salons and barbershops and indoor faith-based facilities until May 29th at 5 p.m.

“We’re really trying to strive for a modified way to work and conduct our daily life so we can do more, restore our economy but also keep our community healthy,” Gardner said.

Gardner added that three new testing sites will launch by the end of the week. Walmart is conducting a drive-thru testing site at its location along Guilford Drive.

CVS Pharmacy is testing at two sites, including their location along Liberty Road in Frederick and another location in New Market.

Those looking to be tested at these added sites must pre-register online.

