Frederick County, MD announces partnership with the City and Religious Coalition to offer emergency rental assistance

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County residents who are behind in their rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for an emergency rental assistance program.

The new program is a partnership between Frederick County, the City of Frederick, and the nonprofit Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. Current State eviction protection programs are set to expire within a few weeks, leaving people at risk of losing their housing.

The emergency aid can be applied to rent due for up to three months, dating back to April 2020. Eligibility is based on current income and family size. For example, an individual who earns no more $55,750 a year may qualify, while the annual income limit for a family of four is $79,600. A copy of a lease or rental agreement is required, as well as proof of COVID-related financial hardship. Tenants of public housing or other government rental assistance are not eligible. Applications will be accepted for five days, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 13, until 7 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Click here to apply. For those without internet access, call 301-631-2670 ext. 127 for information on how to apply.

