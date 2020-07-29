Frederick County, Maryland schools will go virtual in the fall

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland’s Board of Education decided on Wednesday to start fall classes virtually.

Students “will engage in a combination of real-time virtual instruction, instruction on an individual schedule, and completion of assigned tasks” for the fall semester, according to the board. Surrounding school systems in Washington and Montgomery Counties are also opting for online-only instruction.

The school board also said the online learning will come with a return to rigorous grading and coursework, unlike the Pass/Incomplete system used during the spring semester, when school buildings first closed.

According to the school board, parent and educator feedback resulted in the following enhancements for back-to-school:

Increased live virtual interactions between students and educators

A single digital platform for students and parents to access instruction, communication, and feedback

Robust professional learning opportunities for educators to increase their skill set for teaching in a virtual environment, which includes on-demand professional learning videos and courses for educators

Student training videos that will enhance their abilities to access and learn in a virtual environment

Strategies to focus on individual student needs

Continued efforts to ensure every child can connect digitally

Fall 2020 sports will be postponed. The fall semester begins on August 31.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

