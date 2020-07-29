Frederick County, Maryland schools will go virtual in the fall

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland’s Board of Education decided on Wednesday to start fall classes virtually.
Students “will engage in a combination of real-time virtual instruction, instruction on an individual schedule, and completion of assigned tasks” for the fall semester, according to the board. Surrounding school systems in Washington and Montgomery Counties are also opting for online-only instruction.
The school board also said the online learning will come with a return to rigorous grading and coursework, unlike the Pass/Incomplete system used during the spring semester, when school buildings first closed.
According to the school board, parent and educator feedback resulted in the following enhancements for back-to-school:
- Increased live virtual interactions between students and educators
- A single digital platform for students and parents to access instruction, communication, and feedback
- Robust professional learning opportunities for educators to increase their skill set for teaching in a virtual environment, which includes on-demand professional learning videos and courses for educators
- Student training videos that will enhance their abilities to access and learn in a virtual environment
- Strategies to focus on individual student needs
- Continued efforts to ensure every child can connect digitally
Fall 2020 sports will be postponed. The fall semester begins on August 31.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- These false reports on COVID-19 are proving highly contagious
- 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ohio home: ‘My heart is broken for this family,’ mayor says
- Temperatures continue to stay above normal along the I-270 corridor
- Vanessa Guillen murder prompts lawmakers to discuss what more can be done for sexual assault victims in U.S. Army
- Fall sports postponed in the 2020-2021 academic year for Frederick County
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App