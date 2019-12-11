Frederick County, Maryland delegation leadership outlines top priorities

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Leadership for the Frederick County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly is laying out top legislative priorities.

Delegate Jesse Pippy (R-District 4) and Senator Ron Young (D-District 3) have been named chair and co-chair, respectively, for the delegation which heads into session next month.

The delegation is composed of two senators and six delegates. The delegation is split evenly among democrats and republicans, but Pippy said when it comes to legislation, party lines don’t matter.

“I think that the majority of Frederick County residents expect their representatives to work together. I think it’s a great opportunity to show the people in Frederick County that democrats and republicans can work together for the common good,” Del. Pippy explained.

On the list of top county-wide initiatives are more resources for veterans experiencing homelessness or in need of health care.

Young plans to sponsor legislation to allow fraternal organizations to lease or purchase lottery machines with 10 percent of that revenue to go towards assisting homeless veterans.

The delegation leadership also outlined the need for state funding to alleviate school overcrowding.

“We need to ensure that there’s adequate school funding for new schools or improvements to existing schools so that our kids are not learning in trailers,” Pippy said.

Traffic along I-270 and on county highways continues to be an issue for residents and commuters and it’s a top concern for the county officials.

“While we need some road improvements, particularly on Rt. 15 through the city, there are studies that show we cannot build roads and get us out of congestion in Maryland,” Young explained.

The general assembly session will begin in January.