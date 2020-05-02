Frederick County man suffers life-threatening injuries following vehicle accident

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 56-year-old man is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a vehicle accident that occurred in Frederick County, Maryland.
Shortly before 1 p-m on Saturday, Maryland State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle roll over along U.S. 15, just north of the 7th Street exit. According to police, a Ford Explorer began swerving in the northbound lanes and overturned onto the guardrail, trapping the driver and only occupant.
