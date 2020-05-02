Frederick County man suffers life-threatening injuries following vehicle accident

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 56-year-old man is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a vehicle accident that occurred in Frederick County, Maryland.

Shortly before 1 p-m on Saturday, Maryland State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle roll over along U.S. 15, just north of the 7th Street exit. According to police, a Ford Explorer began swerving in the northbound lanes and overturned onto the guardrail, trapping the driver and only occupant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories