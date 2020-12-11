Frederick County limits indoor gathering size

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner announced further restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Frederick county indoor gathering size is now limited to no more than 15 people and large indoor recreation establishments capacities will be reduced as of 5 pm Friday, December 11th.

Currently, the statewide restriction limits all indoor recreation to 50 percent, but if that limit allows more than 50 people, the county order would lower that facilities limit to 25 percent.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Frederick County residents reached 8,226 on Thursday, with 152 new cases in the past 24 hours.