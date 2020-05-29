Frederick County library branches to reopen with curbside services

On June 1, all nine library branches throughout the county will begin a tiered reopening and the first step includes curbside services.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Public libraries in Frederick County are set to reopen with restrictions beginning Monday.

On June 1, all nine library branches throughout the county will begin a tiered reopening and the first step includes curbside services.

“We’ve been waiting for the green light from the state local health officials to begin our reopening so we’re very excited to launch that,” explained director for Frederick County Public Libraries, James Kelly.

Customers can now place books, magazines or other library materials on-hold through FCPL.org and schedule an appointment to pick them up outside their any library branch.

“When [customers] pull up, there will be a phone number posted where the pick-up location is and they’ll call that. Someone inside will retrieve their material, [customers] will just pop their truck, we’ll just put it in their car and it’s all contactless,” Kelly said.

Book drops will re-open to return materials and staff add they won’t immediately be placed back on shelves.

“When items are returned, we’re following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and we’re quarantining those materials for 72 hours–that’s the guidance right now by CDC,” Kelly explained, “After that point, the items are checked-in and re-shelved.”

Kelly adds that customers who don’t feel comfortable venturing out and returning items at the book-drop are encouraged to hold onto them as overdue fines are suspended during phase one of the reopening.

For more information, visit FCPL.org