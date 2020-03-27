Frederick County Libraries sees a surge of online readers, viewers

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Staff with Frederick County Public Libraries has been “astounded” by the surge of users across their online programming over the last week.

As people are staying in, staff say users tapped into online resources. The library provides a digital catalog of e-books, audiobooks, TV shows and more that has seen an average increase in use of 109 percent.

“Even though the library’s physical materials aren’t available, our digital library is available to everyone,” explained Janet Vogel, Youth Services Manager at Frederick County Public Libraries.

Use of Kanopy, one of the most popular platforms that provides access to tv shows and movies, has increased by 425%. Digital comics and graphic novels on hoopla Comics have seen a 178% increase in checkouts.

As a result, the library has expanded the number of digital checks for customers using Kanopy and Hoopla from 10 to 30 checkouts a month.

But staff report that the biggest jump in use has been through social media.

On March 18, the library’s Facebook page began steaming storytime sessions at 10 a.m., and an evening read-along for kids at 8 p.m.

“Our virtual programming that has been streamed on Facebook has had over 94,000 views, which accounts for an 872% increase in engagement on that platform,” Vogel said in a statement.

Beginning Tuesday, the library is expanding its Facebook page to include content for teens and adults.

“This is all new to us as we try to work out the best way to reach our customers,” Vogel said, “We are very excited about what we had to offer, but anybody has some suggestions or thoughts, we’d love to hear them. We are continuing to develop new content every day.”

The library has also expanded its digital catalog by more than 81,000 titles.

For more information on Frederick County Public Libraries and resources, visit fcpl.org