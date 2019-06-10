Frederick County improves senior services

Frederick County’s senior services advisory board met Monday afternoon to announce new initiatives and recent growth in its senior programming. County officials say its senior population is growing. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner explained new services, updated training and plans for the future at Monday’s meeting.

The county’s new “Dementia Live Training” can help others understand how to meet senior needs.

“Dementia Live uses specialized gear to simulate what it’s like for people with dementia to complete basic daily tasks. Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of Dementia affect about 50 million people worldwide,” said Gardner.

Gardner also highlighted the county’s meals on wheels program, fitness initiatives and help with Medicare for seniors.

