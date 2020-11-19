Frederick County grants to support family shelter and Heritage Center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two Frederick County nonprofit organizations have been awarded a grant to help advance their community projects.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced that this one-time $425,00 grant will support the Religious Coalition for emergency human needs and the AARCH Society of Frederick.

The AArch Society of Frederick will use the grant to support the development of a Heritage Center to help residents learn about the contributions of African Americans in Frederick County.

The funds for the Religious Coalition will go towards completing the construction of an emergency family shelter.

If you are interested and able to help Frederick County families through the coalition, visit their website.