FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on the 10700 block of Bennie Duncan Road, called in at 3:28 p.m according to fire and rescue’s tweet.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Latest news:
- Several U.S. flags destroyed in Annandale neighborhoods, 1 woman charged
- Frederick County Fire & Rescue respond to house fire on Bennie Duncan Road
- Lightning strikes home in Frederick County
- Charles Town shooting suspects returned to the state from Maryland
- West Virginia’s medical cannabis program has a banker
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App