Frederick County expands mobile crisis services

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced the county would be expanding its mobile crisis services.

These mobile crisis units are targeted towards adults and children who may be experiencing an acute crisis or stress due to mental health challenges or addiction use. The crisis works under the objectives of rapid access , resolutions, providing linkage to necessary care, and to reduce unnecessary law enforcement involvement, emergency department use, and hospitalization.

The Mobile Crisis Services team would be operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by Sheppard Pratt through its local program Way Station, under an agreement with the Frederick County Health Department’s Behavioral Health division. Currently, those services are available only on a limited basis.

