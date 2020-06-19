Frederick County expands COVID-19 testing

Gardner also announced $5 million have been awarded to small businesses and full-time farmers

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — “Pop-up” COVID-19 testing services are being provided by the Frederick County Health Department

Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner, made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The new expansion will give greater access to residents across the county.

Testing will be available in Brunswick on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and in Thurmont on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Exact locations will be announced on the Frederick County Health Department’s website at Health.FrederickCountyMD.gov/coronavirus.

“Testing is a critical component to our safe path forward,” said Executive Gardner. “I encourage people to be tested. It is free, easy, and open to people who show no symptoms.”

According to a release, additional locations for testing are still in the works.

“These community testing sites are to target vulnerable and minority communities who may be more at-risk for being infected by COVID-19 and who may experience various to testing as well as provide support community based or faith-based organizations,” said Danielle Haskin, Director of the FCHD Community Testing Program.

Gardner also announced $5 million have been awarded to small businesses and full-time farmers who have been impacted by the pandemic.