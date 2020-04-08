Frederick County Executive updates council on COVID-19 response

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday Frederick County has been named as a hot spot for COVID-19. 

During the Frederick County Council meeting, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner updated the public on the county’s response to the national health emergency. 
Gardner says the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county have grown within the last week. 
According to the local health department, there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with four reported deaths. 

“This is a different kind of emergency than we usually face,” said Gardner. “Usually our emergency are snow storms and blizzards and maybe some flooding. This is a health emergency and it is a health emergency that is going to last, not a few days not a few weeks, but probably for months.” 

Frederick County is one of 11 other counties declared a hot spot across the state. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories