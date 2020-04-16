Frederick County Executive presents Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Due to COVID-19, the Frederick County, Maryland Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget will look a little different.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner presented the budget in a virtual setting on Wednesday. This budget focuses on the basics and looks to keep providing essential services to the citizens of Frederick County. The essential budget funds mandates, ensures the ongoing delivery of critical services, and supports county employees who deliver these services to citizens every day, during the COVID- 19 pandemic. The budget is based on existing property and income tax rates with no proposed increases.

The proposed essential budget funds no new positions, no expansion of services or new initiatives with the exception of the addition of 13 firefighter/Emergency Medical Technicians to open the new Northgate Fire Station fully staffed to meet critical calls for service on the northwest side of the City of Frederick.

The County Council will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed budget on April 21 at 6 p.m