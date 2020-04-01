Frederick County Executive holds virtual town hall on COVID-19

Gardner also reported a quarter of the cases in Frederick County are people in their 20's

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner, held a virtual town hall Tuesday to provide an update on the county’s response to COVID-19.

Gardner was joined by the Director of the Frederick County Health Department, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Fire Chief Tom Coe, Director of the Division of Fire & Rescue Services, Jack Markey, Director of Division of Emergency Management and Helen Propheter, Director of Office of Economic Development.

Questions asked included symptoms of the virus, what should people do if they have it, and questions of unemployment.

During the town hall, Gardner said in Frederick County, half of the people who tested positive for the virus are under the age of 40.

“Nobody of any age wants to get sick and no one wants to share this virus with anyone that they love,” said Gardner. “I do want to say that as individuals and as a community – we are not powerless.”

Gardner also reported a quarter of the cases in Frederick County are people in their 20’s.