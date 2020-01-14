Frederick County Executive appoints Rae Gallagher to Board of Education

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Rae Gallagher of New Market, has been appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Frederick County Board of Education.

County Executive Garnder made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

The vacancy was created when Joy Schaefer accepted a position within the county. Gallagher was one of 17 applicants and will serve until the end of 2020.

County Executive Gardner says this was one of the most difficult decisions she’s ever had to make, and she’s sure all of the candidates would have been a great fit, but Gallagher has an extensive background in education.

“I am ultimately confident that Rae Gallagher will be a thoughtful, collaborative member of the Frederick County Board of Education and her experience and skills will help to shape a bright future for Frederick County and our school system,” said Gardner.

Gallagher currently works as Program Director for the Center for Supportive Schools

Gardner says shes hopes Gallagher will be confirmed and sworn in before the end of the month.