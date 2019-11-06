Frederick County Director of Governmental Affairs steps down, new director announced

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Roger Wilson, the director of governmental affairs for Frederick County, Maryland is “transitioning to other opportunities,” announced Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Wednesday.

The new Director of Governmental Affairs will be Joy Schaefer, who resigned as Vice President of the Frederick County Board of Education to take the position. The County Council has until January 1, 2020 to submit three candidates to Gardner to fill the Board vacancy.

According to the county, Wilson had his position since December 2014.

“I want to thank Roger for his dedication and years of service as part of my staff. I consider him a friend. He will be truly missed,” said Gardner. “I’m pleased that Roger will assist over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.”