Frederick County Department of Social Services recognized nationally

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County’s Department of Social Services has received national accreditation recognizing its efforts to provide and maintain community programs.

FCDSS has been seeking accreditation for more than 18 months. The Council on Accreditation, or COA, evaluated the department’s programs including adoption, foster care, assistance programs and other services. The department says this accreditation means the community is served by top-notch programs and staff.

“Basically, what it tells another individual or agency is that we are doing the best we can. It validates that our staff and our practices are the best they can be for the citizens of Frederick County,” said Donna Heller, who works for FDCSS.

FCDSS also attributes it’s successful accreditation to collaborative efforts across its teams and staff members.

