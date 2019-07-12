Frederick County creates new mental health court

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland is introducing a new mental health court to provide treatment for defendants who are often repeatedly arrested.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office has seen high recidivism rates for defendants with mental illnesses who can be repeat offenders of low-level crimes like vandalism or trespassing.

According to a press release, the state’s attorney’s office calculated 845 individual cases between 36 defendants over the last three years.

Defendants will have to plead guilty before being examined by a coordinator and discussing treatment.

“This is a person that will screen them, find out what their diagnosis is and address that specifically in regards to any sort of counseling or even medications they should be taking. So, they’re going to be dealt with differently than they would by a probation agent.”

Smith has tried in the past to bring forward a mental health court, but on Monday the Maryland Court of Approvals finally approved the project.

“The revolving door involving these offenders was quite frankly frustrating. We would prosecute them, incarcerate them, and they would be back out on the streets doing the same offenses. I consider this crime fighting and an improvement to our public safety,” Smith said.

The Frederick County Mental Health Court is expected to open this fall, and the state’s attorney anticipates about 15 participating defendants in the first year.