Frederick County Council start discussions on budget amendments about raises

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council discussed Tuesday possible budget amendments regarding the county’s budget.

The council discussed four amendments.

One of the amendments discussed pay raises involving public safety contracts and step (a raise) for county employees. Councilmember Jerry Donald said the council should hold off on the raises as not only the county but as the nation is in uncertainty during this public health crisis.

A second amendment by Councilmember Steve McKay and Phil Dacey proposed the change of the proposed salary step increase.

A third amendment by McKay and Dacey proposed a change to Frederick Community College.

A fourth amendment also by McKay and Dacey to amend the Courthouse Capacity Improvements Project.

“I propose we keep much money on hand as possible as much as possible because I do not know where we can going to need to spend it lets us say in March of next year,” said Donald during the virtual meeting. “Keep it on hand, delay the pay raises, and if things are great by November and December…Hey, we move into the direction of just putting everywhere where they should be.”

The council is expected to vote/debate on those amendments next week.