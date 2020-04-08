Frederick County Council resumes with virtual meetings

Frederick County, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Frederick County Council is getting back to their weekly meetings – in a different way. After a two-week hiatus, the Frederick County Council returned for its first meeting since Governor Hogan issued a Stay-At-Home order.

The county council held its first virtual meeting, something all council members, officials, and residents are getting used too.

Council president, M.C. Keegan-Ayer said they want to continue to work for their residents.

“For right now given the constraints that we under, this is workable,” said Keegan-Ayer. “This is how we can get things done.”

During the hiatus, the council had missed two weekly meetings that consisted of public hearings and presentations.

Keegan-Ayer said the council had to move back a “rezoning” vote for a second time.

“That is a quasi-judicial meeting and that means we have to have the opportunity to cross-examine all of the witnesses,” said Keegan-Ayer. “We have not been able to figure that out virtually yet.”

For council member, Jerry Donald, who represents District 1 said if virtual meetings are the new normal, he will have to get used to it.

Donald says not being able to have public meetings to move bills forward is frustrating. He is working on a bill with Councilman McKay regarding school mitigation fees.

“The longer we wait the less money there will be,” said Donald. “The forest resource ordinance was another one [bill.] Plus we have budget issues coming up. But with the budget, it is day-to-day influx as we don’t know the revenue streams.”

While this may be the new normal, council officials want to make the meetings feel as normal as possible.