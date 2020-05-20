Frederick County Council passes property tax and budget

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council barely passed, the county’s property taxes also known as a tax levy ordinance late Tuesday.

The council voted four to three. Councilmember Steve McKay, Phil Dacey, and Micahel Blue voted against the ordinance.

“We can just recognize that we have been taking in revenue then we need it and we out to think about giving it back,” said McKay.

While, President MC Keegan-Ayer, Jessica Fitzwater, Jerry Donald, and Kai Hagen voted to adopt the measure.

“Our property values are rising and that is a good thing, that has already been said,” said Fitzwater. “But I think part of that is because Frederick County is a great place to live here. When people want to live here and more people want to move here… are property value increase.”

The proposed tax rate is $1.06 per one hundred $100 of assessed taxable property value. The tax rate will go into effect on June 30th.

The county council also passed 6-1, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardners budget for the upcoming year fiscal year. Councilmember Phil Dacey was the only person to vote against the budget.

The budget goes into effect starting July 1st.