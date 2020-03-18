Frederick County Council passes higher recordation tax to increase agricultural preservation

The bill will be enacted on October 1st

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council has passed a bill that will increase agricultural preservation with an increase of recordation tax.

The current recordation tax is $6. With what is proposed in the bill, it would increase to $7 per $500 of the sales price and would generate around $6.8 million for agricultural preservation.

“I am opposed to the idea of increasing taxes and fees,” said council member, Phil Dacey (R.) “The last few weeks have only enforced my belief that we should not be adding increasing taxes fees or an accumulation of revenue from the county perspective.”

Frederick County realtors said the bill will impact first-time home buyers.

The bill passed six to one.

“I do support this and I do support the county to do what it can and aggressively to increase our efforts ag preservation and this will do that,” said council member Steve McKay (D).

Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater offered an amendment that passed. The bill will be enacted on October 1st.