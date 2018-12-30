Frederick County Council members request ethics opinion on upcoming school board vote Video

Frederick County, Md - Frederick County Council members Jessica Fitzwater and Jerry Donald announced Friday a request to get an opinion from the county ethics commission concerning their upcoming vote for the single vacancy on the Board of Education.

"We were approached by our legal staff that we may want to get an opinion on it because this is a new situation," Jerry Donald, a Frederick County Council member representing District-1,

Both council members are current teachers employed by Frederick County Public Schools, and Donald says the discussion to move forward on an opinion was based on the need for transparency.

"Previously, we've only voted on budget matters for the board of education, and now that we're looking at an appointment to the board of education we just thought we would go an clarify what our position should be, if there are any legal problems with us voting on this matter or whether we should recuse ourselves," Donald said.

Board of Education member, Ken Kerr was recently elected to the Maryland House of Delegates and under the state constitution, cannot hold two elected offices.

Officials say Maryland law dictates County Executive Jan Gardner appoint a nominee for the position, and must receive approval by the county council.

"We did this four-years-ago after we were elected to office; [We asked the Ethics Commission] can we vote on budgetary issues involving the board of education? Certainly we could do that. And since this was a new issue we thought best to just be consistent with these things," Donald explained.

President of the Board of Education, Brad Young, says going to the ethics commission was a smart move.

"Our board has not taken any position on it. Personally, I think it's a good idea. I'm pleased that they're taking the step of finding out whether it's right or not because they are in a position where they are potentially picking somebody that is making decisions that affect them personally, so I think it is a good idea for them to get an official opinion," explained Young.

Officials say the ethics commission is expected to consider the request in January.