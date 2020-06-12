Frederick County Council approves bill to approve line-of-credit

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In a six-to-one vote, the Frederick County Council approved a bill that would allow the county to borrow $100 million, if needed.

The finance director for the county said because of the current public crisis, it could cause disruptions for the county. County officials said they don’t believe they will need to use the money, but they want to have a backup plan just in case. Councilmember Phil Dacey, was the only member to vote against the motion.

“The idea of spending money to get to that point and I do not like authorizing without having an idea of if we are going to need, how we are going to need it…and when we are going to need it,” said Dacey.

Frederick County isn’t the only jurisdiction to ask for a line of credit.

Officials also report Montgomery County did a similar action.