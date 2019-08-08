Frederick County community launches 2020 census committee

The committee will focus on outreach throughout the county ahead of 2020 Census

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland is organizing a census committee ahead of the 2020 nationwide population count.

On Thursday, about 30 community members met at Winchester Hall to launch a Census Complete Count Committee.

The new committee is a county initiative and conducted through a partnership with the United Way of Frederick County.

The goal is to get local leaders out into different parts of the county and to connect with residents through social media, and in-person so when the census launches next April, people not only know it’s coming, but feel comfortable filling out each of the ten questions.

“There have been people who have been not counted and we want to try and reach those people. They may speak a different language or they be deaf, or they’re transient, for instance, college students. We want to reach every resident of Frederick County,” explained 2020 Census Complete County Committee grant coordinator, Eileen Mitchell.

The committee received a matching-grant from the state of Maryland for $80,000 to go towards outreach efforts.