Frederick County Board of Health discussed further COVID-19 regulations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Board of Health discussed further regulations amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

This mask mandate would include anyone over the age of 5, to wear a face covering in all indoor and outdoor public spaces “regardless of the person’s ability to social distance.” But there would still be exceptions such as those with a medical condition or while engaging in physical activity “likely to pose a bona fide safety risk.”

The capacity for indoor bars, breweries, distilleries, and event venues would be 25 percent capacity or 25 people, or whichever is less. Restaurant capacity would remain at 50 percent. Religious facilities, would be capped at 50 percent. Fitness centers, health clubs and other similar businesses would be capped at 25 percent.

All gatherings of more than 25 people indoors and outdoors also would be prohibited. For more information, review the full regulation.