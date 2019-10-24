Frederick County Board of Elections looks for Election Supervisor

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Election Day 2019 is right around the corner and the Frederick County Board of Elections is looking for a full-time election supervisor.

This person would be responsible for hiring around 1,000 citizens to work at polling places all over Frederick County.

Job duties include, but are not limited to, performing data entry, and giving quality customer service.

The applicant must be outgoing and energetic. They need to have reliable transportation and a high school diploma or equivalent. The applicant must also be willing to work overtime throughout the 2019-20 election cycle.

For more information about the position, click here.