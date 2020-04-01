Frederick County announces text opt-in to stay informed during COVID-19 health emergency

The text opt-in is just one of several days to stay informed

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is making it easier to stay up-to-date during the COVID-19 health emergency.

The county’s Division of Emergency Management says residents can text, FREDCOVID19 to 888777 to receive alerts from county government whether it be operational changes and press conferences.

Message and data rates may apply.

To learn more about the Alert Frederick County program or to sign up, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/Alert.