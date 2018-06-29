Frederick County Animal Control's "Purr Fix" grant Video

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - The Frederick County Animal Control has what it calls the “Purr Fix” grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

The grant helps FCAC provide vouchers for free spay, neuter, and rabies vaccines for the cats of Frederick County residents. Qualifications include people who are getting government services, social security, on disability, or something that proves a financial need; however, the vouchers are only for people who live in certain area codes within the county.

"There are five different areas, there's Woodsville, Walkersville, Thurmont, Keymar, and Myersville that are participating locations, so if you live in those zip code areas, you qualify,” Said Frederick County Animal Control Director, Linda Shea.

FCAC officials say qualifying zip codes are: 21757 , 21773 , 21788 , 21793 , 21798.

The grant will end in August. Frederick County Animal Control says it has about 200 vouchers left.

To learn more, visit the Frederick County Animal Control website at: https://frederickcountymd.gov/15/Animal-Control