Frederick County AG Week at the mall

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s AG Week at the Francis Scott Key mall in Frederick!

AG week promotes Frederick County’s agriculture and history by showcasing different activities throughout the week.

On Wednesday members of 4-H spoke with residents about stem and engineering projects. The club itself focuses on robotics and engineering skills. Club leader, Mark Spurrier, says learning these things helps people know how the world works.

“Understanding how agriculture works and understanding how our food is grown and the amount of science that goes into getting an ear of corn from the field into our freezer or into an animal that produces our milk and stuff like that, it’s an incredible amount,” said Spurrier. “So having that understanding and being apart of that process will make our food more sustainable and will make our society a lot more healthy in the long run.”

AG Week will run until Saturday.