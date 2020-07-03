Frederick Community College offers $250,000 scholarships to aid pandemic hardships

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Students at Frederick Community College (FCC) are being offered a scholarship to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The FCC foundation, the non-profit branch of the community college, is offering $250,000 in scholarship funding for the upcoming school year.

“We know many of our students are facing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster in a press release, “We are grateful to our FCC Foundation for always stepping up for our students and providing financial assistance that makes it easier for them to reach their academic and career goals.”

Students enrolled in at least six credits can apply for a $500 dollar scholarship for the fall semester, and another $500 dollar scholarship for the spring semester. That money, officials say, can go towards tuition, books, or school fees.

“Many of our students have to finance their own education,” explained communications coordinator with FCC, Caroline Cole, “So, $500 can go a long way. Not only will it help pay for the education so that’s not something they have to worry about, it also means that they might be able to pay other bills at home.”

Students can apply for the scholarship online until August 15.

