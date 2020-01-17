Frederick Community College literary magazine receives national awards

The Tuscarora Review was named as 2019 Most Outstanding Community College Literary-Art Magazine

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The creative work of students at Frederick Community College is getting recognized as the on-campus literary magazine receives national awards.

“I’ve always loved being able to create a story and Professor [Ramón] Jones has helped me craft it into something readable,” said Co-Editor in Chief for the Tuscarora Review, Draven Vasquez.

Vasquez, along with about 14 other students itching to put their ideas onto paper, combined their talents to produce the 2019 issue of the Tuscarora Review.

“We’re the outlet for students, faculty, and staff to get their work out there,” said faculty advisor for the magazine and assistant professor of English, Ramón Jones.

Jones advises students who tackle the writing and editing of the magazine.

Professor and program manager for computer graphics and photography, Lisa Sheirer, lead a graphic design class in putting the short stories, plays, and artwork from both students and faculty onto the page.

It’s a project that takes an entire semester.

“In some ways, it really is the perfect assignment. It’s all-encompassing, it’s got a lot of moving parts and they have to put it together,” said Sheirer.

Students put together 57-pages of the magazine and it was submitted to the American Scholastic Press Association which receives entries from schools all over the country.

The Tuscarora Review was recognized as one of the most outstanding college literary magazines.

“Holding it in your hand and seeing your hard work put together and one, it looks good, and two, it feels good,” said Vasquez, “And then you get awards and I’m still a little bit on that cloud nine of feeling excited.”

The magazine also brought in a First Place with Merit Award.

But for Vasquez, the best story of all is finding so many others who share the passion for creativity.

“I just love knowing these same people are walking the halls with me. There’s people around that are like me,” he said.