FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Community College Culinary and Hospitality students provide to-go meals for the community.

Usually the students open their restaurant during this time of year as a capstone course, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be a to-go service instead.

200 Monroe is the name of the restaurant, but it is actually a class at FCC called Restaurant Production and Service. The culinary and hospitality students come together to apply what they have learned in their time in the program.

Meals can be ordered online Friday through Wednesday each week on their website.